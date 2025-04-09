Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Receives $49.45 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.45.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BEAM shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Beam Therapeutics

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

In related news, insider Christine Bellon sold 5,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $104,117.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,344.90. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 7,434 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $136,413.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 190,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,463.60. This trade represents a 3.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,698. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average is $25.38. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $35.25.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.16. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.