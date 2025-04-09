BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 577,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,835 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in BBB Foods were worth $16,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of BBB Foods by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 32,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in BBB Foods by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,118,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,901,000 after buying an additional 170,811 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in BBB Foods by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BBB Foods by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 29,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of BBB Foods by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

BBB Foods Trading Up 0.4 %

TBBB opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. BBB Foods Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $35.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

BBB Foods Company Profile

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

Featured Stories

