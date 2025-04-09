Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 341,400 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 737.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,400 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Entegris were worth $38,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Entegris by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 115,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,424,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Entegris by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,926,000 after acquiring an additional 56,423 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,662,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 252,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,017,000 after purchasing an additional 55,926 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $147.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. Analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENTG. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,524. The trade was a 8.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $1,352,751.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,954.40. This represents a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

