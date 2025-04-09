Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 227.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 217,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 151,284 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $48,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.1 %

TMUS stock opened at $246.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $159.14 and a one year high of $276.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $258.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.02.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.