Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,338,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 564,515 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $53,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,472,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,524 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,851,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,943,000 after buying an additional 246,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,059,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,585,000 after buying an additional 315,272 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,751,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,647,000 after buying an additional 116,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,627,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,838,000 after acquiring an additional 49,553 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of BEP stock opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.16. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.373 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -167.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.18.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

