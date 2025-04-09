Bank of Montreal Can Sells 265,452 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,346,820 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 265,452 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $70,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 163,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $53,695.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,237.50. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 69,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $1,013,520.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 453,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,647,402.43. This represents a 13.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,151 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

Shares of HBAN opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.41%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

