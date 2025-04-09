Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Trading Up 3.4% – Here’s Why

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.39. 3,947 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 18,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.
Banco de Sabadell Stock Up 3.4 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23.
Banco de Sabadell Company Profile
Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Banco de Sabadell
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.