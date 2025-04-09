Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Trading Up 3.4% – Here’s Why

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.39. 3,947 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 18,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Banco de Sabadell Stock Up 3.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23.

Banco de Sabadell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.