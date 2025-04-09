Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

Shares of BCSF opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.15. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $19.21. The firm has a market cap of $890.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 43.62% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, Director Clare Stack Richer bought 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.43 per share, with a total value of $25,137.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,319.05. This represents a 7.93 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bain Capital Specialty Finance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCSF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,539,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,533,000 after acquiring an additional 133,753 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,006,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,088,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,070,000 after buying an additional 131,860 shares in the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 919,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after buying an additional 25,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starr Indemnity & Liability Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,477,000.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

