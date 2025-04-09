B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:RILYG)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Down 5.5 %

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 stock opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026

(Get Free Report)

See Also

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.