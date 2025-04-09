B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:RILYG)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Down 5.5 %
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 stock opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $19.76.
