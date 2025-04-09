Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 55,100 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 55,100 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 468.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Griffin Securities downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.68.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.24. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $31.42 and a 1 year high of $54.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $2,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,502 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,202.88. This represents a 22.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 123,097 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $5,427,346.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,140,160.34. The trade was a 40.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 315,905 shares of company stock valued at $13,609,283. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

