Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Buys 267 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,201 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $17,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth $345,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Workday by 8.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 43.4% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 51.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 53,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,160,000 after purchasing an additional 29,644 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on WDAY. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Workday from $355.00 to $305.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.18.

Workday Stock Down 2.3 %

Workday stock opened at $210.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.32. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 71,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.58, for a total transaction of $17,816,225.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,602,994.26. This represents a 41.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.61, for a total value of $733,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,814.67. This trade represents a 22.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,424 shares of company stock valued at $74,332,103. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

