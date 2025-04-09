Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,656,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,009 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $125,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 28.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 160,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 35,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,822,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,923,000 after purchasing an additional 46,813 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 326.3% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 27,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 21,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 67,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 3.9 %

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $41.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average is $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.31.

Insider Activity at Axalta Coating Systems

In other news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $392,869.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,180.85. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

