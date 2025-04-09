Aviva PLC Sells 15,470 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,470 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $8,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 603,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,137,000 after purchasing an additional 201,696 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 10.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 164,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after buying an additional 15,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Textron by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.99. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.70 and a 1 year high of $97.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.86%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $396,178.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,447.64. This trade represents a 23.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Textron from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Textron from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.45.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

