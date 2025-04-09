Aviva PLC Has $6.78 Million Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 1,324.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 91,289 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $6,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,436,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Incyte by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after acquiring an additional 66,220 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth about $5,557,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim downgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

In other news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $41,924.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,101.52. This represents a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $1,340,735.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,150.23. This represents a 37.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,827 shares of company stock worth $3,322,618 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.89. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 0.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

