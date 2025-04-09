Aviva PLC Has $11.65 Million Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,715 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $11,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in DocuSign by 309.2% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.83.

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $46,676.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,880.70. This represents a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total value of $609,825.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,096.25. The trade was a 14.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,851 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,319. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign stock opened at $70.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.45. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $776.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.94 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 34.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

