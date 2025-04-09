Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Aviva PLC increased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,073 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $10,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 645.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 742.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC stock opened at $70.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.58 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.43.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

