AVI Japan Opportunity (LON:AJOT) Releases Earnings Results

AVI Japan Opportunity (LON:AJOT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 2.21 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. AVI Japan Opportunity had a net margin of 94.99% and a return on equity of 14.58%.

AVI Japan Opportunity Price Performance

Shares of AJOT opened at GBX 150.50 ($1.92) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 160.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 150.66. The company has a market capitalization of £205.43 million and a P/E ratio of 8.53. AVI Japan Opportunity has a 1-year low of GBX 120 ($1.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 167 ($2.13).

AVI Japan Opportunity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from AVI Japan Opportunity’s previous dividend of $1.00. AVI Japan Opportunity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.34%.

AVI Japan Opportunity Company Profile

An investment trust run by Asset Value Investors (AVI), established to provide shareholders with capital growth through investing in a focussed portfolio of overcapitalised small-cap Japanese equities. AVI will leverage its three decades of experience investing in asset-backed companies to engage with company management and help to unlock value for all stakeholders.

Featured Articles

