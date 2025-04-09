Automotive Stocks Worth Watching – April 9th

NVIDIA, Tesla, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Bank of America, and Costco Wholesale are the five Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks refer to shares of companies involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and their components, including automakers, parts suppliers, and related technology firms. These stocks are influenced by industry trends, economic cycles, and innovations such as electric and autonomous vehicles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.68. 172,814,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,230,494. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $8.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.39. The stock had a trading volume of 67,012,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,800,401. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $741.04 billion, a PE ratio of 112.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $295.83 and its 200-day moving average is $323.34.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of TSM traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.14. 11,924,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,640,093. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.63. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $125.78 and a 12-month high of $226.40. The company has a market cap of $721.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $33.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,801,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,449,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $33.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $909.39. 1,083,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,501. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $702.00 and a 12 month high of $1,078.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $985.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $948.20. The company has a market capitalization of $403.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.42, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

