Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,115 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $32,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $238.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.32 and a fifty-two week high of $326.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.64.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $534,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.90.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

