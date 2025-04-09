Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Shares Down 3% – Here’s Why

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.58 and last traded at $23.29. 1,840,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 1,146,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATAT shares. UBS Group set a $37.30 price target on shares of Atour Lifestyle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Atour Lifestyle from $35.30 to $36.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Atour Lifestyle Trading Down 4.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 48.26%. The company had revenue of $285.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.49 million. Analysts anticipate that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

