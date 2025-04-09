Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Takes $118,000 Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 342,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after purchasing an additional 238,913 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,048,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 487,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,132,000 after acquiring an additional 54,656 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,813,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.44. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.80%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.