Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Sells 363 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd cut its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,174 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,766,683 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,903,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,561,447 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,621,929,000 after buying an additional 1,061,088 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,596,086,000 after buying an additional 7,137,512 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,467,754,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,273,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $800,637,000 after acquiring an additional 774,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,150. This trade represents a 11.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $1,431,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 361,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,901,755.56. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $64.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.03.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

