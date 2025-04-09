Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Purchases New Shares in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average is $14.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $7.19. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

