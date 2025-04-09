Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Invests $139,000 in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 213,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $637,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 42,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,476,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 219,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Melius started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.44.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL stock opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.60. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.09 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $98,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,125. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,685,016.40. This represents a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,185 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,018 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

