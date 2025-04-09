Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Invests $136,000 in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Corpay by 1,011.1% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Corpay by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Corpay during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Corpay by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corpay alerts:

Corpay Price Performance

CPAY stock opened at $280.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $353.71 and a 200-day moving average of $352.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. Corpay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.10 and a 12 month high of $400.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 41.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPAY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Corpay from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Corpay from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corpay from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Corpay from $354.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CPAY

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corpay news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of Corpay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total transaction of $910,683.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,434.45. The trade was a 16.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corpay Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.