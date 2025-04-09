Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Has $78,000 Stock Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 7,917.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,164 shares during the quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Playtika were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Playtika by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,923,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,594 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 23,814.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 666,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 663,700 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 415,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 229,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 360,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 202,391 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Playtika by 12.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,317,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 150,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLTK shares. Baird R W cut Playtika from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Playtika from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playtika has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.09.

Playtika Stock Down 2.4 %

Playtika stock opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Playtika Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

