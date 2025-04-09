Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Buys Shares of 621 EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EGP opened at $144.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.06. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.42 and a 12 month high of $192.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.99. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 35.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.43%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $181.00) on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

