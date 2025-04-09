Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Buys Shares of 4,021 Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 857,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,352,000 after buying an additional 57,248 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,235,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,796,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,249,000 after acquiring an additional 437,341 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,224,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,197,000 after purchasing an additional 825,809 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $11,878,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $666.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.03 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -270.59%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COLD. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

