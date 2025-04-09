Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Acquires New Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 481 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Activity at F5

In other F5 news, Director Marianne Budnik sold 1,872 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.72, for a total transaction of $488,067.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,689.04. The trade was a 60.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.37, for a total value of $344,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,446,454.39. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,232 shares of company stock worth $5,310,131. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Trading Down 0.8 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $241.53 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.01 and a 12 month high of $313.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.01.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $304.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $310.00 to $269.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FFIV

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.