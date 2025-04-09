Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 217226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARWR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.97). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 51,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $774,974.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,062,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,220,021.39. This represents a 1.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 185,717 shares of company stock worth $3,064,441 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,111,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,223 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $38,622,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,821,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 281.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 794,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,934,000 after acquiring an additional 586,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,354,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,083,000 after purchasing an additional 516,569 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.