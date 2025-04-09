ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.34 and last traded at $16.16, with a volume of 429 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVBP shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $554.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04.

ArriVent BioPharma last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.18. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ArriVent BioPharma by 153.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 122,641 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in ArriVent BioPharma in the third quarter valued at $240,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in ArriVent BioPharma by 32.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 210.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,205,000 after acquiring an additional 323,186 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 1,124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

