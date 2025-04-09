ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Up 17.4% – Still a Buy?

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 17.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.10 and last traded at $100.74. Approximately 4,929,969 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 7,528,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.82.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARM shares. Barclays increased their price target on ARM from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ARM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ARM from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.76.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.25, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.48.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in ARM by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,054,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,782,000 after buying an additional 464,719 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in ARM by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,651,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,088,000 after buying an additional 860,716 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in ARM by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,199,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,293,000 after acquiring an additional 133,034 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,265,000 after buying an additional 228,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ARM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 888,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,644,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

