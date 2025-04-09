Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$62.42.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATZ shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Desjardins set a C$82.00 target price on shares of Aritzia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$73.00 price target on shares of Aritzia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$1.80 to C$1.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th.

In other news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 12,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.75, for a total value of C$866,868.75. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 29,966 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.96, for a total value of C$1,976,557.36. Insiders have sold 56,298 shares of company stock valued at $3,801,028 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

ATZ stock opened at C$38.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$59.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. Aritzia has a one year low of C$31.82 and a one year high of C$73.44.

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories.

