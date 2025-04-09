Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Trading Down 14.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Free Report) fell 14.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.99 ($0.01). 18,880,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 570% from the average session volume of 2,817,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

Ariana Resources Trading Down 14.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.02 million, a P/E ratio of 36,555.56 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ariana Resources news, insider Michael de Villiers purchased 1,783,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £17,833.33 ($22,787.29). 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ariana Resources Company Profile

Ariana Resources is an AIM-listed mineral exploration and development company with an exceptional track record of creating value for its shareholders through its interests in active mining projects and investments in exploration companies. Its current interests include being a gold producer in Türkiye, a major gold development project in Zimbabwe that will become the Company’s flagship project over time, and copper-gold exploration and development projects across the portfolio.

