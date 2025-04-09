Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ (ARQT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of ARQT opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.67.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.19. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.97% and a negative return on equity of 119.11%. The firm had revenue of $71.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 8,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $105,892.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,388.40. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $26,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 927,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,248,293.28. The trade was a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,099 shares of company stock valued at $631,256 in the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,339,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,893,000 after buying an additional 676,295 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,399,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,790,000 after acquiring an additional 677,627 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 7,377,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,767,000 after purchasing an additional 493,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,641,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,467,000 after purchasing an additional 506,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,902,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,369,000 after purchasing an additional 349,153 shares during the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

