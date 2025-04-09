Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 724.6% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 2.9 %

ADM stock opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $66.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.