ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. National Bankshares increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.81.

ARC Resources stock opened at C$23.88 on Monday. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$21.44 and a one year high of C$29.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

