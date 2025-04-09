ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Raymond James

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James to a “moderate buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

ARC Resources Trading Down 5.0 %

OTCMKTS AETUF opened at $16.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.05. ARC Resources has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $20.86.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. ARC Resources had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

