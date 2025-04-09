Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,326 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Aramark were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Aramark by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 2.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Aramark by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 126,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aramark in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.42.

Aramark Price Performance

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.37. Aramark has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Featured Articles

