Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 2,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $277.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $327.67 and a 200-day moving average of $335.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.02 and a twelve month high of $459.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Leerink Partnrs raised Medpace to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MEDP

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.