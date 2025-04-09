Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 772.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 34,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 30,436 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2,129.8% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 18,487 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 308.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 882,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,691,000 after buying an additional 666,541 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 645.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 582.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 65,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 56,034 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DECK. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

DECK opened at $101.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.71. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $93.72 and a 12-month high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,568,318.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

