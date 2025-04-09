Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock Position Trimmed by Greenland Capital Management LP

Greenland Capital Management LP decreased its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,738 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,135,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,454,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,413,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,979 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,900,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,464 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 245.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,653,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,148,000 after purchasing an additional 782,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,697,517.92. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust bought 607,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.39 per share, with a total value of $67,694,487.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 621,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,257,178.06. This trade represents a 4,331.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 2.1 %

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $110.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 25.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $177.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.68.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

