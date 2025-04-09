APG Asset Management US Inc. Has $15.19 Million Stake in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

APG Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,520 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Curbline Properties were worth $15,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CURB. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Get Curbline Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Curbline Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

Curbline Properties Stock Performance

NYSE CURB opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.09. Curbline Properties has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Curbline Properties will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curbline Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

About Curbline Properties

(Free Report)

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curbline Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curbline Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.