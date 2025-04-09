APG Asset Management US Inc. Buys Shares of 39,960 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 908.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 836.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This trade represents a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Wolfe Research cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.59.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.41 and a 200-day moving average of $76.73.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

