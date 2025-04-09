APG Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,338,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,551 shares during the quarter. Welltower accounts for about 1.3% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $168,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Welltower by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Down 1.7 %

WELL stock opened at $136.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.58. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $158.55.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wedbush upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Welltower

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.