APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,334 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $44,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other Gartner news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total value of $47,745.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,932.09. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total transaction of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,855.79. This trade represents a 42.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $375.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $366.05 and a 52-week high of $584.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Gartner from $565.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $525.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Gartner

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.