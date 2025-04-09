APG Asset Management N.V. Grows Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 367.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,729 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $54,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,235,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,104,658,000 after buying an additional 152,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,775,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,549,000 after acquiring an additional 136,349 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,117,816,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $611,322,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $314.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $348.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.60. The stock has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $286.32 and a 52-week high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 318 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total value of $113,882.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,115.56. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total transaction of $70,806.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,331.61. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,234 shares of company stock worth $2,588,102. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Melius downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $409.13.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

