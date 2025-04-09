APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,726 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $31,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $208.20 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $145.75 and a 1 year high of $234.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Compass Point set a $260.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.13.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

