APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,726 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $31,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $208.20 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $145.75 and a 1 year high of $234.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
