Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Price Target Cut to $20.15 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $20.15 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NLY opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.97. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $22.11.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.68%. This is an increase from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.10%.

Institutional Trading of Annaly Capital Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,633,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,180,000 after acquiring an additional 38,468 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $285,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3,629.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 99,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 97,048 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.6% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 30,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

