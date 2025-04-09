Andrew David Siegel Acquires 2,500 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Stock

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) Director Andrew David Siegel purchased 2,500 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,446 shares in the company, valued at $499,629. This trade represents a 6.11 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew David Siegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 31st, Andrew David Siegel bought 7,200 shares of Daktronics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.82 per share, with a total value of $85,104.00.

DAKT opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $591.93 million, a PE ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89. Daktronics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $19.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAKT. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 310.7% during the fourth quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,779 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Daktronics by 554.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 724,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after buying an additional 614,075 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Daktronics by 1,589.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 323,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 304,071 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 76.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after buying an additional 195,830 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Daktronics by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 489,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after acquiring an additional 171,455 shares in the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Daktronics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

