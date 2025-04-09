Andrew David Siegel Acquires 2,500 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Stock

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) Director Andrew David Siegel purchased 2,500 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,446 shares in the company, valued at $499,629. This trade represents a 6.11 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Andrew David Siegel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 31st, Andrew David Siegel bought 7,200 shares of Daktronics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.82 per share, with a total value of $85,104.00.
Daktronics Stock Down 0.9 %
DAKT opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $591.93 million, a PE ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89. Daktronics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $19.89.
Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Daktronics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.
Daktronics Company Profile
Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.
